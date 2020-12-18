You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

StarHub appoints parent company's deputy CEO as its chief

Fri, Dec 18, 2020 - 6:09 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

STARHUB has appointed Nikhil Eapen, currently the deputy chief executive officer at parent company ST Telemedia, as its new CEO.

Mr Eapen, 48, will start at StarHub on Jan 1 next year. He replaces Peter Kaliaropoulos, 61, who stepped down on Oct 31 this year in the wake of a family member's serious health problems.

Terry Clontz, chairman of StarHub, said on Friday: "This appointment is the result of a rigorous and extensive global executive search. As an experienced executive with a proven track record of regional achievements and broad industry knowledge, my fellow directors and I are confident that Nikhil is well qualified to lead StarHub in managing the challenges that operators face today, and to pursue new opportunities."

StarHub said that key criteria for selection included "strong leadership"; senior executive experience in telco and adjacent industries; understanding of the new market dynamics around intense competition; strong track record of successful corporate transformation, enterprise and merger & acquisition backgrounds to grow the business; and experience with leading diverse teams to deal with the rapid changes in the highly competitive environment.

Mr Eapen has been deputy CEO of ST Telemedia since August 2018. Before that, he was chief strategy and investment officer at the company for about three years.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Prior to ST Telemedia, Mr Eapen was an investment banker for over 18 years at Citigroup, working in the bank's Hong Kong, New York and South-east Asian offices.

Shares of StarHub closed down 0.77 per cent at S$1.29 on Friday before the announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

SIA to resume flights to four cities from January

Singapore Airlines to resume daily flights to US from Jan 18

StanChart enables access of banker's guarantees via NTP's CamelONE portal

Singapore stocks open lower on Friday; STI down 0.1%

GHY Culture & Media debuts on SGX at 6.1% above IPO price

Hi-P International CEO makes voluntary unconditional general offer at S$2 per share

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 18, 2020 06:00 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares end week in the red, STI down 0.3%

CONTINUED uncertainty about Brexit talks and a US stimulus package caused Singapore shares to end the week lower...

Dec 18, 2020 05:54 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA to resume flights to four cities from January

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) will resume flights to Dubai, Tokyo-Haneda, Moscow and Munich, and increase the frequency...

Dec 18, 2020 05:32 PM
Technology

YouTube faces complaints of lax approach on overseas election misinformation

[SINGAPORE] After facing heavy criticism for not doing enough to stem misinformation ahead of the US presidential...

Dec 18, 2020 05:18 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 21.86...

Dec 18, 2020 05:09 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end lower on news that US to blacklist more Chinese firms

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Friday, as market sentiment soured on news that the United States is...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ESM Goh Chok Tong has cancer surgery, will undergo four weeks of radiotherapy

Singapore Airlines to resume daily flights to US from Jan 18

Australia: Shares end lower as Covid-19 restrictions return

Gucci joins Alibaba's luxury e-commerce site to woo Chinese consumers

StanChart enables access of banker's guarantees via NTP's CamelONE portal

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for