StarHub CEO hopes for year-end pick-up as management scraps earnings guidance

Singapore
STARHUB'S first-quarter earnings fell in spite of mobile and broadband subscriber gains, according to an interim business update from the mainboard-listed telco on Wednesday.
Net profit fell by 25.7 per cent year- on-year to S$40.2 million for the three months to March 31...
