StarHub cybersecurity unit has promising start; working towards full-year profitability

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
MAINBOARD-LISTED StarHub is working to grow its cyber security arm's top and bottom lines, after Ensign InfoSecurity turned its first quarterly profit in the three months to March 31.
Reading from prepared remarks at the company's annual general meeting on Friday, chief...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes