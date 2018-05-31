You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

StarHub faces pay-TV price spat

Discovery cable threatens to pull out saying it has not been paid 'fair value' for its 11 English-language channels
Thu, May 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

Singapore

AMERICAN cable content provider Discovery has threatened to pull the plug on its tie-up with StarHub, citing an "impasse" in new price talks.

The move, announced by Discovery on Wednesday, deals a fresh blow to pay-TV services - a segment already hit by migration to over-

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180531_AGITALYO04P_3456091.jpg
May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Italian crisis and US-China trade rift roil Asian markets

BT_20180531_LKARA29_3455994.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

ARA to raise US$1b for new pan-Asian infrastructure fund

BT_20180531_KROCTAGON31_3455929.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

Indonesian group buys 2 floors at Octagon for S$30.3 million

Most Read

1 Long-term outlook on blockchain and cryptocurrencies is bright
2 Malaysia drops high-speed rail project
3 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
4 High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'
5 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180531_AGITALYO04P_3456091.jpg
May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Italian crisis and US-China trade rift roil Asian markets

BT_20180531_LKARA29_3455994.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

ARA to raise US$1b for new pan-Asian infrastructure fund

BT_20180531_NBITALY_3456087.jpg
May 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Long hot summer awaits Italy and eurozone ahead of polls

May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

It's goodbye promising 'India Connect', and hello arbitration

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening