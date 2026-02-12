The Business Times

StarHub H2 net profit falls 50.9% to S$38.5 million

It declares a total dividend of S$0.06 per share for FY2025

Therese Soh

Published Thu, Feb 12, 2026 · 07:53 AM
    • The group's H2 revenue stands at S$1.2 billion, down 3.1% on the year from S$1.3 billion.
    [SINGAPORE] StarHub posted net profit of S$38.5 million for its second half ended Dec 31, 2025, a 50.9 per cent decline from S$78.4 million in the year-ago period.

    This translated to an earnings per share (EPS) of S$0.019, down 55.3 per cent from an EPS of S$0.043 in H2 2024.

    Its H2 revenue stood at S$1.2 billion, down 3.1 per cent on the year from S$1.3 billion.

    StarHub’s chief executive Nikhil Eapen said: “While our regional enterprise business continues to grow, the Singapore consumer telecommunications market has experienced prolonged pricing pressure. This continues to weigh on returns and the pace of investment across the sector.”

    The group declared a final dividend of S$0.03 per ordinary share for FY2025 alongside an interim dividend of S$0.03 per share, bringing its total dividend for the year to S$0.06 per share.

    Outlook

    StarHub said it plans to continue to defend and grow its market share across core consumer segments, while seeking to improve customer experience through differentiated offerings and service excellence.

    Shares of StarHub closed Wednesday 0.8 per cent or S$0.01 lower at S$1.20.

    StarHubFinancial resultsTelcos

