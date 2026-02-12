StarHub H2 net profit falls 50.9% to S$38.5 million on lower service revenue contributions

It declares a total dividend of S$0.06 a share for FY2025

[SINGAPORE] StarHub posted net profit of S$38.5 million for its second half ended Dec 31, 2025, a 50.9 per cent decline from S$78.4 million in the year-ago period.

This brought its full-year net profit to S$86.4 million, down 46.2 per cent from S$160.5 million in FY2024.

The counter sank 5 per cent or S$0.06 to S$1.14 as at 10.08 am, with more than 3.1 million shares changing hands.

For the second half, StarHub recorded an earnings per share (EPS) of S$0.019, down 55.3 per cent from S$0.043 in H2 2024.

Full-year EPS stood at S$0.045, 49.4 per cent down from S$0.089 in the previous year.

StarHub chief executive Nikhil Eapen said that the telco’s full-year results “reflect the operating environment”.

“While our regional enterprise business continues to grow, the Singapore consumer telecommunications market has experienced prolonged pricing pressure. This continues to weigh on returns and the pace of investment across the sector.”

StarHub’s H2 revenue stood at S$1.2 billion, down 3.1 per cent on the year from S$1.3 billion. This was mainly due to lower service revenue contributions across business segments, but was partially offset by higher equipment sales.

Revenue for FY2025 fell marginally by 0.6 per cent to S$2.35 billion from S$2.37 billion amid lower revenue contributions from the mobile, broadband and entertainment business. This was partly mitigated by higher revenue contributions from the regional enterprise business, cybersecurity services and equipment sales.

The group declared a final dividend of S$0.03 per ordinary share for FY2025, down from a final dividend of S$0.032 per ordinary share in the previous financial year. Its interim dividend of S$0.03 a share brings its total dividend for the year to S$0.06 a share.

Outlook

StarHub said that it operates in a “highly competitive consumer market environment” and expects sustained competitive pressures to persist “for some time”, although “early signs of stabilisation are emerging”.

The telco plans to focus on executing its strategy across core business segments, while continuing to defend and grow its market share across core consumer segments.

Shares of StarHub closed Wednesday 0.8 per cent or S$0.01 lower at S$1.20.