The M1 merger follows a collapsed S$1.4 billion deal between Simba and M1 in May

Following the proposed acquisition, the number of mobile network operators in Singapore would be reduced from four to three. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] StarHub on Tuesday (Nov 24) agreed to merge with Keppel’s M1 in an all-share deal valuing the telco at about S$1.1 billion. It also exercised an option to buy Circles Life’s Singapore mobile business.

StarHub will issue about 651.7 million new shares to M1’s shareholders – worth S$677.7 million – and take on up to S$380 million of M1’s net debt.

The deal will put M1’s enterprise value at about S$1.06 billion, noted StarHub.

StarHub and M1 were reported to have explored a potential merger back in 2024, but no deal materialised.

The potential StarHub and M1 deal follows a collapsed S$1.4 billion deal between Simba and M1 in May, after IMDA suspended its assessment of the transaction while investigating Simba’s unauthorised spectrum usage.

Separately, StarHub also exercised its option to buy Circles Life’s Singapore mobile business.

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The deal price is dependent on multiple factors such as the average revenue per user, number of customers, brand value and the subscriber lifetime.

The Circles Life business has about 290,000 subscribers, based on StarHub estimates.

The mobile network operator expects to complete the Circles Life acquisition alongside the planned merger with M1.

Following the proposed merger of M1, the number of mobile network operators in Singapore would be reduced from four to three.

According to data from Bloomberg Intelligence, Singtel leads with roughly 43 per cent of mobile subscriber share, followed by M1 at around 22 per cent, StarHub at 21 per cent and then Simba at 14 per cent, as at June.

The deal is both slightly below analysts’ estimates and lower than the proposed Simba-M1 valuation

Foo Zhiwei, analyst at Macquarie Capital, estimated the enterprise value of M1 to be at between S$1.16 billion and S$1.25 billion, while Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Chris Muckensturm put it at between S$1.1 billion and S$1.2 billion.

The deals, subject to regulatory approval given by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), are expected to be closed by the first half of 2027.

Earlier in September, both StarHub and Keppel confirmed that they were in talks over a potential deal regarding an acquisition of M1 with no certainty of a deal happening, following reports by The Business Times.

Simba on Nov 17 admitted to the unauthorised usage of spectrums.

IMDA is reviewing the telco’s response to the regulator’s show cause notice, and is assessing if Simba’s response covers all areas that IMDA is investigating. The S$1.1 billion deal is below Simba’s original bid and is in line with analysts estimates earlier in September.

Shares of StarHub closed 1 per cent or S$0.01 lower at S$1.01 on Monday, while shares of Keppel closed 0.2 per cent or S$0.02 lower at S$8.83. Both counters called for a trading halt on Tuesday morning.