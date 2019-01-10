StarHub names former STB chief as independent non-executive director

STARHUB on Thursday announced the appointment of the former chief executive of the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), Lionel Yeo Hung Tong, 46, as an independent non-executive director.

Since 2009, Mr Yeo has also been non-executive director at organisations such as Wildlife Reserves Singapore, Sentosa Development Corporation, National Healthcare Group and the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Singapore.

From December 2008 to May 2012, he was also dean and CEO at the Civil Service College. Presently, Mr Yeo is also a CEO adviser to Grab.

In its announcement, the telco said: "StarHub will arrange for Mr Yeo to attend relevant training on the roles and responsibilities of a director of a listed issuer."