StarHub partners Perx Technologies to drive digital loyalty programme

Wed, Nov 27, 2019 - 10:00 AM
Singapore telco StarHub has inked a partnership with homegrown startup Perx Technologies, to power its new digital loyalty programme, and run highly personalised promotions for its customers.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Perx Technologies is an enterprise cloud platform that helps businesses connect and engage with their customers.

According to StarHub, the collaboration has resulted in the new StarHub Rewards digital loyalty programme, which was launched last month.

"Through the integrated My StarHub app, StarHub customers now enjoy instant rewards, a simplified enrolment process, and greater engagement through gamification," the company said.

As customers' spending increases, they will be able to unlock more valuable prizes and services. StarHub may also tailor messages and recipients accordingly during birthdays or special occasions.

This marks a transformation from a traditional, one-way communication to a data-driven digital customer experience that reduces time-to-market, and boosts interactivity for customer engagements, the company said.

StarHub added that a software platform like Perx enables companies to create flexible customer campaigns driven by customer data, in an hour or less.

As at 10.07am on Wednesday, StarHub shares were trading flat at S$1.42.

