StarHub partners U Mobile to conduct 5G trials in Singapore and Malaysia

Mon, Dec 30, 2019 - 11:45 AM
STARHUB and Malaysian mobile service provider U Mobile will conduct 5G standalone roaming trials in Singapore and Malaysia starting in the first quarter of 2020, they said in a joint media statement on Monday.

The trials will be conducted in collaboration with Huawei, and will be done independent of 4G network infrastructure. This is unlike many other roaming trials that use 5G non-standalone technology, the telcos said.

StarHub and U Mobile said they will examine aspects such as the "right commercial price point" for 5G roaming in both countries.

The trials will help establish key aspects such as the right network configurations and settings for 5G roaming, and will include use cases such as "live" cross-border holographic calls and multi-party video calls.

StarHub’s chief technology officer, Chong Siew Loong, said: "There is no better place to start 5G roaming trials than in Malaysia, our closest neighbour and one of our customers’ top travel destinations."

5G wireless network will be fork in road for Singapore telcos

U Mobile is already a roaming partner of StarHub, and the 5G roaming trial is the third 5G-related initiative StarHub has announced in December.

Earlier in the month, it announced a partnership with the National University of Singapore to use 5G technologies to design and test virtual reality and artificial intelligence solutions in a net-zero energy building.

It also earlier held a two-day pop-up 5G showcase for the public at its StarHub Green headquarters in Ubi.

Shares of mainboard-listed StarHub were unchanged at S$1.41 as at 11.10am on Monday.

