You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

StarHub prices S$200m 10-year notes at 2.48%

Fri, Jan 01, 2021 - 6:33 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

STARHUB has priced S$200 million worth of notes due 2031 at 2.48 per cent.

The notes are expected to be issued on Jan 8, 2021 and mature on Jan 8, 2031. They will be issued under StarHub's S$2 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme, the company said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

The net proceeds will be used for the general corporate funding requirements or investments of StarHub. This includes new acquisitions and investments, refinancing of existing borrowings, working capital and capital expenditure.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited has been appointed as the sole lead manager and bookrunner.

The counter closed at S$1.31 on Thursday, down S$0.01 or 0.76 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Metro buys 26% stake in industrial, logistics portfolio for up to S$76.6m

Keppel 'cautiously optimistic' about 2021; looks to asset-light approach, third party co-investments

Local pandemic plays come out tops in 2020, as investors hunt for yield

Singtel revamps structure to capture new digital growth

Singapore's market cap up 11.1% to S$814.1b for quarter

Boustead Singapore sells water solutions unit to Chip Eng Seng for S$7.3m

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 1, 2021 04:48 PM
Government & Economy

HSR termination a setback for economic cooperation, but bilateral ties likely to remain strong

THE termination of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project is a lose-lose situation for Singapore...

Jan 1, 2021 03:45 PM
Banking & Finance

Wall Street revives dream of a Bitcoin ETF with new SEC filing

[NEW YORK] For years, regulators have quashed hopes of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), citing worries about...

Jan 1, 2021 03:30 PM
Consumer

Macau casinos end their worst year with little sign of recovery

[MACAU] Macau casinos ended their worst year on record with little sign of progress in a recovery, though hopes...

Jan 1, 2021 03:15 PM
Consumer

China liquor giant Kweichow Moutai posts slowest revenue growth in five years

[ZUNYI] Kweichow Moutai said its revenue rose about 10 per cent for 2020, the slowest growth in five years, as the...

Jan 1, 2021 03:07 PM
Technology

Huawei removes Tencent games in dispute over cooperation

[BEIJING] Huawei Technologies removed Tencent Holdings' games from its app store in a spat over cooperation between...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KL-Singapore High Speed Rail terminated, after countries fail to reach agreement

Investors left in the lurch as investment platform CoAssets runs into trouble

SaladStop! steps up to the plate

Some MyRepublic broadband users face connectivity issues for over 24 hours

US Treasury nominee Janet Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for