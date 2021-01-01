StarHub prices S$200m 10-year notes at 2.48%

STARHUB has priced S$200 million worth of notes due 2031 at 2.48 per cent.

The notes are expected to be issued on Jan 8, 2021 and mature on Jan 8, 2031. They will be issued under StarHub's S$2 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme, the company said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

The net proceeds will be used for the general corporate funding requirements or investments of StarHub. This includes new acquisitions and investments, refinancing of existing borrowings, working capital and capital expenditure.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited has been appointed as the sole lead manager and bookrunner.

The counter closed at S$1.31 on Thursday, down S$0.01 or 0.76 per cent.