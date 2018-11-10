StarHub Q3 earnings slip on operating costs

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
STARHUB'S cost of sales raced ahead of revenue growth in the third quarter, fuelling a 12.8 per cent year-on-year slide in the telco's earnings.
Net profit was S$57 million for the three months to Sept 30, according to results on Friday, while revenue rose by 3 per cent
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg