StarHub to take MyRepublic’s 4G customers on its network under expanded agreement

This follows their wholesale partnership set up in 2022 and StarHub’s acquisition of MyRepublic Broadband last August

StarHub declined to disclose the size of the boost to its subscriber numbers that this development provides. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] StarHub and MyRepublic have expanded their partnership in the mobile segment by moving all subscribers of MyRepublic Mobile onto StarHub’s network.

A joint announcement by the two parties on Thursday (Aug 6) said the move entails moving MyRepublic’s 4G customers off the current M1 network, following an agreement in 2022 for StarHub to provide a 5G network for customers of MyRepublic Mobile.

In August 2025, StarHub acquired MyRepublic’s Singapore broadband business in its entirety.

StarHub CEO Nikhil Eapen said: “We have taken another step towards leading the ongoing consolidation of Singapore’s telecommunications market.”

MyRepublic, a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), has been providing consumer mobile services by utilising a host mobile network infrastructure instead of running its own physical cellular towers.

StarHub declined to disclose the size of the boost to its subscriber numbers that taking on MyRepublic Mobile subscribers provides. A spokesperson reiterated that StarHub is Singapore’s No 2 mobile operator by revenue market share.

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

This news follows the Jun 30 closure of another MVNO, RedOne, which was on StarHub’s 4G network. RedOne’s customers were migrated to StarHub’s MVNO, eight Telecom.

Seven MVNOs – including Changi Mobile, run by Changi Airport Group – closed in Singapore between 2020 and 2026.

StarHub believes that MVNOs still play a role in Singapore’s mobile ecosystem to serve different customer segments. “We believe there is value in a diverse and competitive market, supported by strong network infrastructure,” said its spokesperson.

This move follows a spate of potential consolidation news in the Singapore telco space. The most recent one, Simba’s deal to acquire M1, fell through in May, when the regulator halted its assessment of the merger to investigate Simba for alleged spectrum breaches.

Keppel, M1’s parent company, said that it would let the deal lapse after the long-stop date in May.

To Keppel, the regulators did not have an issue with the telco consolidation, said Loh Chin Hua, CEO of Keppel, at the H1 2026 results briefing. If Keppel enters into another transaction to sell M1, it would be looking to ensure it goes through, he added.

Matt Williams, StarHub’s CEO-designate and chief of its consumer business group, said: “As the market continues to evolve, we’ll continue to pursue opportunities that strengthen our business, create lasting value for (our) customers, and ensure more people benefit from a network they can rely on every day.”