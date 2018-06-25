You are here

StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels

Mon, Jun 25, 2018 - 1:02 PM
nz-starhub-6062019_0.jpg
StarHub said it will discontinue the suite of television channels from Discovery Networks, following unsuccessful negotiations between the two companies.
PHOTO: STARHUB

STARHUB said it will discontinue the suite of television channels from Discovery Networks, following unsuccessful negotiations between the two companies.

This will be done in two phases on June 30 and Aug 31. The seven channels to be axed are Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Discovery Asia, Discovery Science, Eurosport and Setanta Sports. 

“We always work towards meeting our customers’ entertainment needs and minimising any inconvenience to them. Hence, we are disappointed that we were not able to reach an agreement with Discovery," said Lee Soo Hui, head of content business unit at StarHub.

"Our firm belief is that quality content should come at a sensible price, without our customers having to bear unsustainable increase in costs."

The team has secured seven brand new channels, which will be added to the subscription groups at no additional cost to customers.

Ms Lee said StarHub is not stopping here and will share news of more new channels in the pipeline.

By the end of this week, customers who subscribe to the Education and/or Lifestyle Basic Groups will receive letters on more information on the new channels, as well as offer bill rebates.

While the channels are being prepared for launch, all StarHub TV customers can also enjoy a free preview of over 30 channels from the News, Kids, Education, Entertainment and Lifestyle Basic Groups, from now to July 15.

BT_20180625_NRMRO_3479400.jpg
Dalvey Court Aerial Marked Up.jpg
