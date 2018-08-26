You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

StarHub, UOB to launch digital marketplace for SME business solutions

Sun, Aug 26, 2018 - 5:38 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

TELCO StarHub is set to launch a digital marketplace for solutions aimed at small businesses, with United Overseas Bank (UOB) its first partner, under a memorandum of understanding unveiled on Sunday.

The tie-up will also see both companies looking into providing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with real-time customer insights on transactions, as well as technologies such as artificial intelligence.

StarHub's digital marketplace, which is set to launch in October, will give SMEs access to different product and service providers for digital tools, including business automation options from UOB.

Chong Yoke Sin, chief of StarHub's enterprise business group, said in a media statement: "Combining our established network of clients and partners, we will be able to create a digital economy of buyers and suppliers of solutions and services to spur a thriving SME sector.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Such an intimate level of connection and collaboration enables all of us to break industry silos and to create new value through better connectivity and insights."

Frederick Chin, who heads group wholesale banking at UOB, added: "By partnering StarHub and participating in its digital ecosystem, we will be able to help more of our SME customers connect with a broader set specialised solutions and expertise they need to seize opportunities and overcome business challenges."

Retail and food and beverage operations are one of the biggest segments served by StarHub's SME business, the telco noted, citing point-of-sale systems, mobile ordering and in-store analytics among the products and services on offer. Its other enterprise solutions packages include broadband and mobile connectivity and accounting and human resource applications.

Enterprise services made up 43 per cent of StarHub's FY2017 revenue of S$2.4 billion, according to its annual report.

Digital marketplace development was one business strategy raised in its report, such as the blockchain-based digital trade platform aimed at SMEs that it launched with insurer Prudential in November 2017.

Companies & Markets

Micro-Mechanics reports 16.1% jump in FY2018 net profit to S$17.1 million on stronger sales

Offer for Wheelock 'fair, reasonable, but not compelling': IFA

Pacific Radiance gets noteholders' support for debt revamp

Oxley Holdings' Q4 net profit more than trebles to S$138m

Citi expects strong performance from its Asia equities business

MAS, SGX to explore DvP settlement across blockchain platforms

Editor's Choice

BT_20180825_NSBRUNCHP1_3541599-1.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Brunch

Game on: eSports levels up

325364060_0-23.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore output growth on cue, slowing to 6% in July

BT_20180825_ARRIVAL_3542721.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Transport

H1 visitor arrivals to Singapore grow by more than 7 per cent

Most Read

1 Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf
2 Malaysia and Singapore agree to put HSR on hold, delay and costs to be discussed: source
3 PM Lee rebuts notion that 99-year HDB lease is extended rental, not a sale
4 Creative Technology in the black in Q4 on gains from lawsuit award against Huawei
5 Khazanah not currently in talks to sell stake in joint ventures with Temasek
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180825_NSBRUNCHP1_3541599-1.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Brunch

Game on: eSports levels up

325364060_0-23.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore output growth on cue, slowing to 6% in July

BT_20180825_ARRIVAL_3542721.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Transport

H1 visitor arrivals to Singapore grow by more than 7 per cent

BT_20180825_HDB_3542728.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Government & Economy

HDB lessees are owners of their flats, not renters: PM Lee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening