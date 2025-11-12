StarHub’s Karie Kow to be NetLink NBN Trust’s CFO from April 2026

NetLink NBN Trust's new CFO, Karie Kow, will assume her role in April 2026. NETLINK TRUST

[SINGAPORE] Fibre network provider NetLink NBN Trust is appointing Karie Kow, the current vice-president of corporate finance at mobile operator StarHub , as its new chief financial officer (CFO) next year.

The appointment will take effect on Apr 1, 2026, the trust said in a bourse filing on Wednesday (Nov 12).

Kow, 51, has been in her role at StarHub since August 2016. Prior to that, she was vice-president of finance at Changi Airport International from 2014 to 2016.

In her new role at NetLink, she will oversee accounting and finance, tax, corporate finance and risk management, among others.

NetLink’s board approved the appointment following the recommendation of the nominating committee.

Kow replaces Diane Chen Dan, who resigned as NetLink’s CFO in August this year to pursue other career opportunities. Chen, 50, ended her term as CFO on Sep 22.

Units of NetLink NBN Trust ended S$0.005 or 0.5 per cent higher at S$0.985 before the announcement on Wednesday.