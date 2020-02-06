Starland Holdings warns of 'significantly lower' FY2019 profit, revenue

STARLAND Holdings is expecting to post a "significantly lower" revenue and profit for FY2019, according to its profit guidance on Thursday.

The decline in revenue is due to reduced takings from its property development business, as existing projects are coming to an end, said the group.

In addition, profit is set to be lower due to the absence of a one-time gain, which in FY2018 had been proceeds received on a settlement with Ayondo.

Starland shares closed unchanged at S$0.09 on Thursday before the announcement.