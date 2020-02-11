You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Starland posts 83% slump in FY2019 net profit of 1.54m yuan

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 7:03 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

CATALIST-LISTED property developer Starland on Tuesday reported a sharp drop in its full-year profit for the 12 months to Dec 31, 2019, which it blamed on a weak market in China.

Net profit fell 83.2 per cent year-on-year to 1.54 million yuan (S$306,300), as cost of sales ate away at the lower turnover. Revenue was also down by 55.8 per cent to 29.6 million yuan.

Earnings per share slipped to 0.01 yuan from 0.06 yuan previously, while net asset value was 1.01 yuan a share, compared with 1.15 yuan the year before.

Starland attributed the fall in revenue from property sales to a smaller volume of units moved, "largely due to the weak China economy, and also we are at the tail end of the projects".

The property markets in both China and Singapore "are expected to remain challenging", it warned, citing factors such as the Chinese economy, a trade war between Washington and Beijing, and the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China.

SEE ALSO

Oxley's Q2 earnings dive 90%

But the company said in its outlook statement that it will work to sell its outstanding stock - 19 residential units, 25 commercial units, and 115 car park spaces - in Chongqing and Singapore.

Starland also noted that it recently moved, under a convertible loan agreement, to take a 51 per cent interest in Luminor Capital (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, which it described as "a continuing part of the group's strategy to venture into the financial solutions business in Malaysia".

The board has recommended a final dividend of S$0.03 a share, unchanged from the year before, with the books closure and payout dates to be announced.

Starland shares last changed hands at S$0.09 in January.

Companies & Markets

Vividthree to buy rights to horror-themed comic for S$1.5m

Acromec unit inks pact to build second waste-to-energy plant for industry

S'pore-listed firms warn of supply, shipment delays amid virus outbreak

Jardine Cycle & Carriage loses Cycle & Carriage Bintang privatisation bid

Recent sell-offs on AEM and UMS an opportunity to buy on the dip: Maybank Kim Eng

IT Show, two other events in Singapore postponed amid virus outbreak

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 11, 2020 06:49 PM
Consumer

Have no fear, Indonesia's Spider-Man will clean up your trash

[PAREPARE, Indonesia] Indonesian cafe worker Rudi Hartono struggled to persuade residents of his small coastal...

Feb 11, 2020 06:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Vividthree to buy rights to horror-themed comic for S$1.5m

CATALIST-LISTED visual effects studio Vividthree is buying a horror-themed Web comic for S$1.5 million, under a...

Feb 11, 2020 06:36 PM
Garage

SoftBank-backed Brandless shutters less than 2 years after investment

[SAN FRANCISCO] Brandless, a direct-to-consumer personal care and packaged goods company, is closing down. Brandless...

Feb 11, 2020 06:36 PM
Companies & Markets

Acromec unit inks pact to build second waste-to-energy plant for industry

ONE of Catalist-listed specialist engineering services provider Acromec's subsidiaries could build a waste-to-energy...

Feb 11, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
BT Asean
weekly