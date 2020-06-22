You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Starland says subsidiaries' frozen accounts make up a fifth of group's cash and bank balance

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 11:20 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

CATALIST-listed Chinese property developer Starland Holdings, in response to queries from the Singapore Exchange regarding its China bank accounts frozen by bankers, said on Monday that the frozen amount of 25.39 million yuan (S$5.02 million) is about a fifth of the group’s total cash and bank balance of 125.2 million yuan as at Dec 31, 2019.

The balances at end-December 2019 "do not materially differ" from the balance as at end-May 2020, it added.

Since then, the group has significantly reduced costs, both operational and manpower.

"Presently, we have only a skeletal team to manage the day-to-day operations in Fuling, Chongqing, PRC. The Group has sufficient funds in China to be able to settle any obligations or liabilities payable to our vendors and our employees in China. In addition, the group is towards the tail end of its two property projects in Fuling, Chongqing," it added.

The company also clarified that it has so far not received to any notification from regulators or the authorities regarding the suspension of the bank accounts, nor has it been asked to cooperate in any investigation.

SEE ALSO

India, China commanders meet after border clash

It had said on Sunday that the bank accounts belong to its indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries, Chongqing Tianhu Land and Chongqing Gangyuan Property Development. It has commenced enquiries with the banks to determine the reason for their action, and if needed, will be appointing legal counsel to resolve the matter.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 22, 2020 11:08 PM
Companies & Markets

ValueMax expects more unredeemed pledges, higher credit loss for moneylending business

PAWNBROKER ValueMax Group on Monday said it is not affected by government-mandated loan repayment or interest...

Jun 22, 2020 10:46 PM
Government & Economy

India, China commanders meet after border clash

[NEW DELHI] Indian and Chinese military commanders met on Monday to try to ease tensions at their disputed Himalayan...

Jun 22, 2020 10:27 PM
Companies & Markets

Shareholders of Old Noble entitled to receive more than 96% of the shares of Noble

THE board of Noble Group Holdings on Monday evening said that as of the registration deadline of June 19, 2020,...

Jun 22, 2020 10:19 PM
Government & Economy

No second wave of coronavirus says White House adviser Kudlow

[WASHINGTON] White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday there is no second wave of the coronavirus...

Jun 22, 2020 10:18 PM
Companies & Markets

BBR expects negative impact on half- and full-year results due to Covid-19

CONSTRUCTION and property development firm BBR Holdings on Monday said that the Covid-19 outbreak has resulted in...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.