You are here
STOCKS
STI closes flat in mixed Asian trading
Shares end 3 points lower amid cautious stance; DBS says full-blown US-China trade war unlikely
THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed relatively flat on Tuesday amid choppy trading in Asian markets, still plagued by trade storm clouds on the horizon.
The STI ended 0.1 per cent lower or 3.04 points to close at 3,235.90, after reaching an intraday high of 3,239.91.
Turnover was
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg