STI dips, bucking regional trend

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
SINGAPORE shares bucked the trend among Asian markets on Monday when the Straits Times Index (STI) declined 3.78 points or 0.12 per cent to 3,220.56, while its regional peers mostly ended green, appearing to have already priced in weaker growth expectations from China.
Key indices in
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg