STI drops 0.4% as October's factory output falls against expectations

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
LOCAL shares took a hit on Thursday, with an unexpected 0.9 per cent year-on-year fall in the city-state's factory output for the month of October weighing on investor sentiment.
The decline was caused by a combination of a fall in electronics output and poorer biomedical performance....
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes