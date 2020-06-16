You are here

STI drops 70.75 points to 2,613 as lockdown fears resurface

About 1.71 billion securities worth S$1.82 billion change hands; losers outnumber gainers 349 to 148.
Tue, Jun 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

THE Straits Times Index (STI) fell 70.75 points or 2.64 per cent to 2,613.88 on Monday in a third straight day of losses after a rise in new coronavirus infections in the US and China stoked fears that lockdowns might be reimposed.

About 1.71 billion securities worth S$1.82 billion...

