STI drops 70.75 points to 2,613 as lockdown fears resurface

THE Straits Times Index (STI) fell 70.75 points or 2.64 per cent to 2,613.88 on Monday in a third straight day of losses after a rise in new coronavirus infections in the US and China stoked fears that lockdowns might be reimposed.
About 1.71 billion securities worth S$1.82 billion...
