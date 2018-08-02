STI edges up, with banks gaining

Get our introductory offer at only
STOCKS on the local exchange ended marginally up on Wednesday's closing bell, after a session that saw the local bourse dip in early trade before rising above water.
The key Straits Times Index (STI) inched up 0.27 per cent, or 9.10 points, to close at 3,328.95 on Wednesday.
The
