STI ekes out 0.3% gain despite easing vaccine optimism

SINGAPORE shares rose again on Wednesday, even as investors dialled back on piling into pandemic-hit sectors.
The local blue chip benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended the day up 0.31 per cent or 8.28 points at 2,713.28.
Across the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 254 to...
