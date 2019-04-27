STI ekes out gains thanks to a late rally

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) managed to close in positive territory on Friday during a mixed session of trading in Asia.
The local benchmark index made gains towards the end of the session to close at 3,356.95, up just 6.67 points or 0.2 per cent.
The STI, like many others
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg