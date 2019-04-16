STI ends lower after bright start

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
IT WAS a mixed start to the week in Asia as Japan and South Korea posted strong gains, while Hong Kong and China edged lower on growth fears and profit-taking.
In Singapore, the Straits Times Index (STI) started the week brightly, taking cues from the positive session on Wall Street last
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg