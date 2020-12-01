STI ends session 1.75% down, but up 15.8% for the month of Nov

Get our introductory offer at only
THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended Monday down 1.75 per cent or 49.87 to close at 2,805.95.
The STI generated a gain of 15.8 per cent in November, its strongest monthly gain since a 21.3 per cent increase in May 2009, said Singapore Exchange market strategist Geoff Howie....
