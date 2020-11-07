You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

STI ends week 6.39% higher despite Friday's fallback

Sat, Nov 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM
benpaul@sph.com.sg@BenPaulBT

SINGAPORE stocks eased on Friday after torrid gains during the previous trading session, despite strong advances in key global indices.

The S&P 500 pushed 1.95 per cent higher overnight to 3,510.45, as each morsel of information about the close-run US elections was analysed in real...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 7, 2020 12:20 AM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Nov 6, 2020 11:09 PM
Banking & Finance

Sumitomo posts record H1 loss amid Covid crisis

[TOKYO] Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp reported a record net loss of 60.2 billion yen (S$784 million) for the...

Nov 6, 2020 10:53 PM
Stocks

US: S&P 500, Dow open flat as Biden edges closer to White House

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Dow opened flat on Friday after a sharp rally this week, as Democrat Joe Biden...

Nov 6, 2020 10:34 PM
Government & Economy

US job growth slows in October; unemployment rate falls to 6.9%

[WASHINGTON] US employers hired the fewest workers in five months in October, offering the clearest evidence yet...

Nov 6, 2020 10:25 PM
Government & Economy

Biden gains ground on Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania

[WASHINGTON] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UBS sued for US$500m by Chinese tycoon over deal gone awry

Small number of pubs allowed to resume business in Dec under pilot trials

Alibaba fraternity stamps mark on top-end Singapore properties

NetLink's H1 profit after tax grows 1.5% to S$44.8m

SIA reports record H1 loss of S$3.47 billion on huge impairments and retrenchment costs

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for