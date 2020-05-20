STI extends gains, up 42 points on Wall Street rally, vaccine hope

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
THE Singapore bourse continued to trade on an optimistic path as sentiments were lifted by vaccine hopes and Wall Street's overnight rally.
The key Straits Times Index jumped 42.05 points or 1.66 per cent to finish at 2,581.33 on Tuesday.
Indices across major Asian bourses...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes