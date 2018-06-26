You are here
STOCKS
STI falls 0.8% as trade war fears linger
The 3 banks - which shed between 9 cents and 23 cents - led the losers, despite analysts' calls to buy on dips
STOCK markets in Asia reacted despairingly to the ongoing trade spat which is threatening to involve more countries.
As US President Donald Trump fulfils his campaign promise to revive the American economy by putting 'America First', the ramifications of his protectionist approach are
