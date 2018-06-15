You are here
STOCKS
STI falls 1% on Fed rate hike, trade fears
Week-on-week, the index has shed nearly 80 points or 2.3%; the three banks led the losers on Thursday
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse saw red on Thursday ahead of the Eid holiday, after the US Federal Reserve hiked rates as it unexpectedly took a more hawkish tone, while rising trade fears further spooked sentiment.
The key Straits Times Index extended previous days' losses to finish
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg