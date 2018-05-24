You are here
STOCKS
STI falls 1.3% on Fed fears, trade tensions
Telco woes and Indian bourse wrangle also hit sentiment; SGX raises eyebrows at some smaller firms' trades
THE Singapore bourse was awash in red on Wednesday, with markets jittery ahead of the United States Federal Reserve's meeting minutes release.
The benchmark Straits Times Index plunged below the 3,500 mark, losing 46.91 points, or 1.32 per cent, to 3,496.27. An afternoon recovery from the
