You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

STI generates 9.2% annualised total return in 2009-2018 period: SGX

Thu, Jan 03, 2019 - 5:23 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

THE Straits Times Index (STI) generated annualised total returns of 9.2 per cent in the period 2009-2018, thanks to the boost from reinvestment of dividends.

Without reinvesting dividends, the 30 STI component stocks would have yielded lower annualised returns at 5.7 per cent over the same ten-year period, local bourse operator Singapore Exchange (SGX) noted in a report issued on Jan 3.

It commented: "Dividends have played a key role in these annualised returns, and following the 6.5 per cent decline in total return for the STI in 2018, the 30 constituents currently average an indicative dividend yield of 3.8 per cent."

According to the report, all the current component stocks of the benchmark that have been listed for the period have generated positive total returns.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among the 30 stocks, the best performers were Venture Corporation, SATS and Jardine Cycle & Carriage, which generated 19.1 per cent, 18.4 per cent and 18 per cent respectively in annualised return over the ten-year period.

Companies & Markets

Singapore's DBS Group hits near 6-week low; chart suggests more downside

Broker's take: DBS restarts coverage on Silverlake Axis with 'buy'

Vietnamese investors to inject shipyard asset, take substantial stake in EMS Energy

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Industries, ISOTeam, Aspen Holdings, ISR Capital

Hyflux gets more time to report financials, conduct AGM amid restructuring

ISR Capital says no to SGX request for shareholder nod for mining asset purchase

Editor's Choice

BP_SINGAPORE_030119_1.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Q4 growth dips to 2.2%; all eyes on Budget boost

BP_SGprivate_030119_2.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Marginal home price growth expected for 2019

BP_CapitaLand_030119_4.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

China's dismal PMI triggers mixed trading among S-chips

Most Read

1 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
2 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
3 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
4 Keppel Corp sees potential in Asia property sector
5 ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

AK_HDB_0301.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Bigger drop in HDB resale flats sold in December from cooling measures

Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Deloitte's Budget ideas: sugar tax, green incentives, startup-friendly tax regime

AK_Hyflux_3110.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux gets more time to report financials, conduct AGM amid restructuring

cavenaugh.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Cavenagh Gardens tries again for en bloc sale; keeps S$480m reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening