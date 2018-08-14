You are here
STI hit by Turkey crisis, slowing Q2 GDP
Three banks lead the market in declines as the key Straits Times Index loses 39.44 points or 1.2 per cent to end at 3,245.34
Shaken by a financial crisis in Turkey and disappointment from local economic data, share prices in the Singapore bourse ended lower on Monday, with the key Straits Times Index losing 39.44 points or 1.2 per cent to end at 3,245.34.
About 2.31 billion shares worth S$1.2 billion in total
