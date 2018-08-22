You are here
STOCKS
STI inches lower; Noble sees new dawn
Riding on renewed optimism, commodities trader soars almost 23% and is most actively traded counter by volume for the day
EMBATTLED commodities trader Noble Group got a new lease of life on Tuesday as the counter soared almost 23 per cent, though Singapore stocks broadly inched lower ahead of the Hari Raya Haji holiday.
At the closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) eased 4.82 points, or 0.2 per cent to
