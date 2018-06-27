You are here
STOCKS
STI rebounds 0.6% but trade fears weigh
DBS Group Research warns of a volatile Q3, says upside limited with market unlikely to return to January's high
STOCK markets in Asia languished as trade angst continued to weigh on global markets.
With no end in sight for the escalating trade war, investors sent China into bear market territory. China's yuan had slumped to a near six-month low against the dollar, while 0.5-0.8 per cent fall on big
