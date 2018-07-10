You are here
STOCKS
STI rebounds 1.2% to close above 3,200
Property and bank stocks recover from Friday's losses; regional markets gain as confidence in the US economy grows
ASIAN markets rallied on Monday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) closing above the psychological 3,200 support level, regaining some losses from Friday's tumble but failing to make a full recovery.
In Monday's session, the STI gained 1.2 per cent or 37 points to close at 3,228.82.
