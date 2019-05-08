STI rebounds after Monday's sell-off

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
KNEE jerk reactions by investors are often followed by a market recovery the next day, with Tuesday's session in Singapore being no different.
The local market was pummelled on Monday after US President Donald Trump said he would raise tariffs on Chinese goods.
Even though market
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg