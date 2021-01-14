You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
STOCKS

STI reverses 2-day losses to end flat, despite Wall Street gains overnight

Chinese markets end the day lower as investor sentiment weakens over resurgence of Covid-19 cases in China.
Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 5:50 AM
raewee@sph.com.sg@RaeWeeBT
Top performer
Vaccination exercise

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended its two-day losing streak to close flat - 0.34 point or 0.01 per cent higher - at 2,977.51, notwithstanding Wall Street's overnight gains on Tuesday.

Of the rise in US equities, Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said that this was "mostly because US yields remained unchanged", adding that "with the White House quiet and a modest data calendar, that has been enough to greenlight a rally in Asian equities today".

Among the STI constituents, Jardine Cycle & Carriage emerged as top performer for the day, gaining S$0.72 or 3.26 per cent to close at S$22.80.

Coming in second was Singapore Airlines (SIA), which jumped S$0.11 or 2.59 per cent to S$4.35.

On Tuesday evening, an SIA spokesperson said that its staff have been offered Covid-19 vaccinations by the government, with the vaccination exercise beginning on Wednesday. The carrier is believed to be the first in the world to offer its staff the option to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Meanwhile, Thai Beverage, which was top performer the day before, slumped to the bottom of the index on Wednesday, losing S$0.025 or 3.15 per cent to close at S$0.77.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 279 to 208, with 2.5 billion securities worth S$1.55 billion changing hands.

Across the region, Asian markets ended the day mixed.

The benchmark Kospi ended 22.34 points or 0.71 per cent higher at 3,148.29, while the Nikkei 225 Index gained 292.25 points or 1.04 per cent to close at 28,456.59.

On the other hand, Chinese markets ended the day lower, as investor sentiment was dampened amid a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in mainland China. A total of 115 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, up from 55 cases a day earlier, said the country's national health authority on Wednesday. This was the highest daily increase in more than five months.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 9.69 points or 0.27 per cent at 3,598.65, while the Hang Seng Index slipped 41.15 points or 0.15 per cent to close at 28,235.60.

For full listings of SGX prices, go to https://www2.sgx.com/

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 14, 2021 12:28 AM
Government & Economy

Worker from India with Covid-19 is first dormitory case in Singapore since Dec 15

[SINGAPORE] The lone locally transmitted coronavirus case reported on Wednesday (Jan 13) was from a workers'...

Jan 14, 2021 12:22 AM
Consumer

Intel CEO Bob Swan replaced by VMWare's Pat Gelsinger

[SANTA CLARA] Intel Corp chief executive officer Bob Swan is stepping down Feb 15 and will be replaced by the head...

Jan 14, 2021 12:18 AM
Government & Economy

Europe extends and tightens lockdowns

[ZURICH] Governments across Europe announced tighter and longer coronavirus lockdowns and curbs on Wednesday amid...

Jan 14, 2021 12:13 AM
Government & Economy

Google to pause all political ads from Jan 14

[NEW YORK] Alphabet's Google will pause political ads on all of its platforms starting Jan 14, following last week's...

Jan 13, 2021 11:51 PM
Government & Economy

Driving sustainability, helping needy among top concerns at pre-Budget dialogue

[SINGAPORE] The need for Singapore to focus on environmental and sustainability initiatives, while looking after the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

RHB Investment Bank CEO set to join billionaire Kuok's group

Sea acquires Indonesian bank to gain foothold in financial tech

Firms recognised for National Service-friendly policies

Analysts expect Malaysia's MCO to be extended

China sees biggest Covid-19 spike in over five months, four cities in lockdown

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for