STI rises 0.2% to new high, edging closer to 5,000 mark

The STI is up 10.37 points at 4,975.87, while the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index is up 4.21 points at 1,502.39. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended higher on Thursday (Feb 5), with the Straits Times Index (STI) marking a third straight session at record levels and moving closer to the psychological 5,000-point mark.

The blue-chip barometer rose 0.2 per cent or 10.37 points to close at 4,975.87. The iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index gained 0.3 per cent or 4.21 points, ending the day at 1,502.39.

Across the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 306 to 299, with 1.5 billion securities worth S$2 billion changing hands.

Keppel led the STI’s gainers with a 6.1 per cent or S$0.67 surge to a 12-year high of S$11.62. The move came after the asset manager reported a net profit of S$645.4 million from continuing operations for the second half ended Dec 31, 2025, up 27.2 per cent from a year earlier.

Investor sentiment was also buoyed by the announcement that Piyush Gupta will assume the role of Keppel chairman on Apr 17. The 66-year-old former DBS CEO had been appointed Keppel’s deputy chairman and non-executive independent director in July 2025.

Thai Beverage was the worst-performing STI constituent on Thursday, sliding 3.1 per cent or S$0.015 to S$0.465 after trading ex-dividend.

The three local banks ended mostly higher. DBS climbed 0.6 per cent or S$0.33 to S$59.66, UOB gained 0.2 per cent or S$0.06 to S$38.65, while OCBC was almost flat, edging up 0.05 per cent or S$0.01 to S$21.45.

Key regional markets were mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 0.1 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.9 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi slid 3.9 per cent, and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI declined 0.7 per cent.