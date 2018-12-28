You are here

STI rises on US rally and little else

Market watchers remain cautious due to the lack of specific reasons for the US markets' best day in nine years
Fri, Dec 28, 2018 - 5:50 AM
The Straits Times Index (STI) registered a 1.5 per cent rise at its open and climbed further to post almost 2 per cent gains at the midday break.
COMING off two days of losses earlier this week, markets around the world jumped for joy on Thursday at signs of a Santa Claus rally building in the US markets overnight, with the Singapore market all but erasing its losses from the previous session.

The Straits Times Index (STI)

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

Worries over US tax rules lifted for Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit

Creative queried on share price fall

Activist fund Argyle asks Toshiba to exit TEC business

Most SE Asia markets end higher following Wall Street's rally

High chicken prices boost CP Indonesia shares

