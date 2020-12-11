You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
STOCKS

STI slips 0.6% on Brexit uncertainties, US stimulus impasse

Losses follow overnight sell-off in US tech stocks after Facebook was accused of breaking antitrust law. BY ANITA GABRIEL
Fri, Dec 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT
New script
"Nano nano"

SINGAPORE shares closed lower on a listless trading day with the key Straits Times Index retreating 18.11 points or 0.64 per cent to 2,824.96.

Continued impasse over the US stimulus package, rising cases of Covid-19 and Brexit uncertainties were chief culprits, offsetting the vaccine cheer amid expectations that the roll out in Asia could be relatively slower.

The gloomy mood came ahead of the European Central Bank monetary policy meeting - it is expected to extend its support measures as lockdowns pile on economic pressure. The losses also follow an overnight sell-off in US tech stocks after Facebook was accused of breaking antitrust law.

The picture was more or less the same across regional bourses except for China, which managed to post marginal gains, and Malaysia.

"Stocks look set to stumble and bumble along until Santa delivers a stimulus deal," said Axi's chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In Singapore, some 1.94 billion shares worth S$1.21 billion changed hands. DBS, Singtel and OCBC led the losses in the local bourse.

mm2 Asia inched up 0.1 Singapore cent or 0.63 per cent to 16.1 Singapore cents. Singapore's media entertainment and content firm, hard hit by the pandemic, has proposed a merger of its cinema business with Golden Village cinemas, which is owned by operated by a Hong Kong listed firm.

Nanofilm Technologies International was one of the day's stand-out performers, jumping 35 Singapore cents or nearly 10 per cent to S$3.88. The mainboard-listed firm, which made its trading debut on the Singapore bourse two months ago, said it will be included in the FTSE ST Small Cap Index, FTSE ST China Index and FTSE ST Singapore Shariah Index after market close on Dec 21.

For full listings of SGX prices, go to https://www2.sgx.com/

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

DBS to launch crypto trading platform for members next week

Best World 'exploring adjustments' to its China sale and distribution model

Social media exploited for 'pump and dump' activities: SGX RegCo

FLCT to divest three South Australia properties for A$29.6 million

Corporate digest

Thai Union to focus on new areas of growth amid robust demand for core products

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 11, 2020 05:53 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks drop as ECB warns of slowing growth next year

[BENGALURU] Eurozone stocks hit a two-week low on Thursday, with banks taking a knock after the European Central...

Dec 11, 2020 12:15 AM
Government & Economy

Indian government offers more concessions as farmers intensify protests

[NEW DELHI] India's agriculture minister said on Thursday the government was ready to consider further changes to...

Dec 11, 2020 12:11 AM
Government & Economy

Sweden sets new daily Covid case record, says ICU beds not full

[STOCKHOLM] Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, registered a new record...

Dec 10, 2020 11:48 PM
Government & Economy

Close to 5,500 jobs available in Singapore's healthcare sector

[SINGAPORE] Nearly 5,500 job openings are on offer in the healthcare sector, with three in four of them being long-...

Dec 10, 2020 11:12 PM
Companies & Markets

CRCT announces results of preferential offering

IN an update on its preferential offering, CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT) said that it had received valid...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS launches digital exchange; crypto trading to start in a week

Border reopenings another plus for Singapore's recovery

Singapore's Sea to raise about US$2b in stock offering

SGX RegCo warns public of 'pump and dump' activities that exploit social media plaforms

GIC's stake in DoorDash bumped to US$5b after first-day pop in public market

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for