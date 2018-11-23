You are here

STI tracks Wall Street to rise 0.1%

But investors should not read too much into US market's recovery, given the light trading ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday
Fri, Nov 23, 2018 - 5:50 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE equities eked out slight gains on Thursday as investors took heart from a rebound in Wall Street overnight after a two-day rout. The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) rose 2.73 points, or 0.1 per cent to 3,041.38. Decliners outnumbered advancers 193 to 170, after about 1.22 billion

