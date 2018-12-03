STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
INVESTING in the local stock market may not be a bad move for those looking at income though it may be difficult to convince weary equity warriors.
Year to date, the Straits Times Index, which stood at 3,117.61 on Nov 30, has fallen more than 8 per cent; regional peers
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg