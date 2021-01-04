You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
SUBSCRIBERS

Stock markets to sustain rally in 2021 amid vaccine-led recovery: analysts

Mon, Jan 04, 2021 - 3:09 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

THE recent market rally is expected to extend into this year as pandemic laggards continue to gain ground amid the global Covid-19 vaccine rollout, though economic recovery will be gradual and uneven across sectors, according to market watchers.

This comes as the strong rebound of...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB expects Singapore banks to benefit from pick-up in credit growth this year

Third CDL director resigns over Sincere investment

Stocks to watch: CDL, Keppel, StarHub, Metro, ABR, LHN, Sunpower

LHN to launch Keppel Road mixed-use development by mid-February

Time for investors to increase and widen their exposure to stocks as vaccines tame Covid-19

10 stocks to watch in 2021

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 4, 2021 02:59 PM
Banking & Finance

Hedge funds bet on recovery in 2021

[TORONTO] Some global hedge fund investors are going into 2021 optimistic about a speedy snap-back from the economic...

Jan 4, 2021 02:45 PM
Technology

Pinduoduo worker's death renews scrutiny of 996 work culture

[HONG KONG] The recent death of a Pinduoduo employee renewed criticism of the long hours commonly practiced at China...

Jan 4, 2021 02:37 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks start year in red as capital braces for state of emergency

[TOKYO] Japanese shares ended lower on Monday after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he is considering a state of...

Jan 4, 2021 02:23 PM
Consumer

Higher food costs stalk Britons as the new year brings Brexit

[LONDON] The supermarket sticker shock threatened by a no-deal Brexit has been averted, but British shoppers still...

Jan 4, 2021 02:14 PM
Consumer

Japan's Kirin to invest US$30m in maker of Indian craft beer Bira

[NEW DELHI] Japan's beer maker Kirin Holdings will invest US$30 million in New Delhi-based B9 Beverages, the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

China makes rating firm pay for corporate fraud for first time

Third CDL director resigns over Sincere investment

Carl Icahn sells over half his Herbalife stake for US$600m: WSJ

Singapore incurred S$270m in HSR costs; removal of assets company was 'main concern'

Stocks to watch: CDL, Keppel, StarHub, Metro, ABR, LHN, Sunpower

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for