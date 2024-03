CDL is close to sealing a 244 million euro deal to buy the Hilton Paris Opera hotel.

THE following company saw new developments that may affect trading of its securities on Tuesday (Mar 5):

City Developments Limited (CDL): The property giant is close to sealing a 244 million euro (S$356 million) deal to buy the Hilton Paris Opera hotel from asset management giant Blackstone. The group...