Stocks to watch: Haw Par, Ho Bee Land, Bumitama Agri, Straits Trading, Gallant Venture

Srinidhi Ragavendran

Published Tue, Feb 27, 2024 · 8:51 am
Haw Par's net profit rises 58.1 per cent for the six months ended Dec 31, 2023.
Singapore Stocks

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Feb 27):

Haw Par: The mainboard-listed group’s net profit rose 58.1 per cent for the six months ended Dec 31, 2023, to S$112.4 million from S$71.1 million for the same period a year earlier. Revenue for H2 FY2023 was up 39.7 per cent to S$120.9 million from S$86.6 million, announced the group on Monday. Shares of Haw Par closed at S$9.76, down 0.1 per cent or S$0.01, before the announcement.

Stocks to watch

