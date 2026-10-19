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Stocks to watch: Bumitama Agri, Wee Hur Holdings, Indofood Agri Resources

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Isabelle Chong

Published Mon, Oct 19, 2026 · 08:48 AM
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    • Bumitama Agri said that preliminary investigations had found no evidence linking its operations to the forest fires in Indonesia or the haze affecting Singapore
    • Bumitama Agri said that preliminary investigations had found no evidence linking its operations to the forest fires in Indonesia or the haze affecting Singapore PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Oct 19):

    Bumitama Agri : The company said on Friday that preliminary investigations had found no evidence linking its operations to the forest fires in Indonesia or the haze affecting Singapore. It added that a fire in one of its concessions had originated outside its boundaries before spreading into the area. The counter fell 4.8 per cent or S$0.09 to S$1.78 on Friday before the company called for a trading halt to issue a clarification statement. It will resume trading on Monday.

    Wee Hur Holdings : The property and construction group is entering Singapore’s purpose-built student accommodation market with a 1,398-bed Y-Suites development at Nanyang Technological University (NTU). The company said on Friday it had secured a Letter of Award from NTU for the project, following a competitive bidding process. Shares of Wee Hur rose 3.5 per cent or S$0.02 to S$0.585 on Friday, ahead of the announcement.

    Indofood Agri Resources : The company said on Sunday that it continuously monitors and identifies hotpots on its plantations to prevent fires that may contribute to transboundary haze. It also confirmed in a regulatory filing, in response to queries from the Singapore Exchange, that it had not received any allegations, inquiries, or notices from government authorities or the media regarding the haze. The counter rose 1.6 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.325 on Friday.

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