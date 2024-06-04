Stocks to watch: CapitaLand Ascott Trust, iFast, Sabana Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Jun 4):

CapitaLand Ascott Trust : HMN 0 % (Clas): The stapled group has acquired a remaining 10 per cent stake in a 678-bed freehold student accommodation property in South Carolina. On Tuesday, its managers said they expect the acquisition to generate an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) yield on total development costs of about 7 per cent, which is higher than the projected Ebitda yield of 6.2 per cent in 2021 assuming stable performance. Stapled securities of Clas ended flat at S$0.895 on Monday.

iFast Corporation : AIY 0 %: The digital banking and wealth management platform priced its inaugural issue of S$100 million of fixed-rate notes to be issued under its S$300 million multi-currency debt issuance programme. On Monday, iFast said the notes are expected to be issued on Jun 11. Shares of iFast closed S$0.01 or 0.2 per cent higher at S$6.78, before the announcement.